Affordable housing for who to afford? - Kwesi Pratt asks government

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has raised objections over the housing project of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ghanaians.

The ruling party has been boasting about building affordable houses for Ghanaians aimed at settling the housing deficit in the country.



The party has also captured in their 2020 manifesto to ensure young graduates gain access to affordable apartments during the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Although it should be good news to Ghanaians knowing the government has built houses to address their housing challenges, Kwesi Pratt believes the affordable houses aren't ''affordable''.



Speaking on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Mr. Pratt bemoaned the prices of the houses.

He asked the government how it expects ordinary Ghanaians to purchase the houses when they are with extortionate prices.



To him, even if the ordinary Ghanaian saves his monthly salary for 30 years, he or she will still not be able to afford those pricey houses established by the government under the tag of affordability.



''When you hear about affordable houses and find out what the price is, you ask yourself affordable housing for who to afford? If this is affordable housing, then I wonder what a non-affordable housing is?'' he stated.



