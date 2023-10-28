Afriyie Akoto pledges gender equality, financial support for women

Dr Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has unveiled his economic empowerment plan for women and a commitment to advancing gender equality within the organization.

He outlined his strategy to harness the economic potential of women and promote their active involvement in the NPP.



Speaking to a diverse group of media representatives in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, on the sidelines of his interaction with Electoral Area Coordinators who are part of his campaign team, he recognized women as a driving force behind a thriving economy and views them as key contributors to the party’s success.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census data reveals that Ghana has a higher female population, with 400,000 more females than males.



Dr. Akoto aims to tap into this demographic strength and prioritize women’s roles in the party’s affairs.



In his address, the former Minister of Food and Agriculture stressed the pivotal role played by the NPP’s women’s wing in grassroots mobilization, political participation, and gender policy advocacy.



The Cambridge University Scholar committed to empowering women within the party and addressing the inadequate allocation of funds to the women’s wing.

One of Dr. Akoto’s primary focuses is the economic empowerment of women, particularly those engaged in agriculture.



Given the predominance of female smallholder farmers in Ghana, he plans to provide them with necessary resources, including farming tools, fertilizers, and technological know-how, to enhance their economic well-being.



Recognizing the importance of women throughout the economic value chain, the aspirant aims to strengthen institutions such as the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to support these endeavors.



Dr. Akoto highlighted that women occupy essential roles in the value chain, including as middle-women who make substantial contributions to the economy.



He expressed his commitment to empowering them, stressing the profound and positive effects that such empowerment can have on the nation’s economy.



In his interactions with Electoral Area Coordinators who are part of his campaign team, Dr. Akoto emphasized the crucial role of grassroot delegates in electing the party’s presidential candidate.

He appealed to their sense of responsibility, urging them to support him as the candidate who understands the needs of the people and has viable solutions to address their concerns.



The NPP is scheduled to hold its National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2023, to select a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will appear as the third candidate on the ballot paper, and he is actively seeking the support of over 210,000 delegates in his bid to lead the NPP and, potentially, the nation.



As the election draws closer, Dr. Akoto’s promises to empower women and reform the NPP are poised to be central issues in the party’s internal election, which will ultimately shape its direction and leadership for the upcoming national elections.