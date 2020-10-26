After implementing free SHS, Akufo-Addo can achieve anything – Adeiso Chief

Osabarima Asare Oduro II made the comments on Sunday during at a durbar

Chief of Adeiso, Osabarima Asare Oduro II, has said because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able to make the near-impossible free Senior High School (SHS) policy a reality, he can achieve anything he promises.

“Akufo-Addo is not the only person who has been President of Ghana, but he is the only person who has done what no one has ever done,” Osabarima Asare Oduro II, is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.



According to the report, the traditional ruler made the comments when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Adeiso during the visit of Vice President Bawumia on Sunday, October 25.



“Osabarima was full of praise for the leadership and vision of President Akufo-Addo, especially his landmark intervention to provide free secondary education for all Ghanaian children.



“Osabarima described the Free SHS intervention by President Akufo-Addo as unprecedented, and prayed for God to bless the President for prioritising the future of all Ghanaian children,” the report added further.

According to the report, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the gathering for acknowledging the development agenda of President Akufo-Addo.



The Vice President also urged the chiefs and people of the area to rally behind the President and the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Upper West Akim Constituency, Frederick Obeng Adom.



Dr Bawumia said the NPP has proved to be a party with the vision to transform the country, according to the report.