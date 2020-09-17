Politics

After mocking us, NPP is now implementing our ‘People’s Manifesto’ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the Akufo-Addo government is busily seeking to save face by rushing to implement the laudable and far-reaching policy proposals in the NDC manifesto.

Speaking at a People’s Manifesto Townhall Meeting in Kumasi, Mr. Mahama said the NDC manifesto is a product of its wide consultation with Ghanaians of all walks of life, a process the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) made mockery of.



“Today, after taunting that the NDC was going to the people because we did not know what to offer Ghanaians, they are now planning and actually implementing our proposals and promises, which are what the Ghanaian people want”.



Former President Mahama said the NDC approach was well-conceived and accounts for the manifesto promises that have been well-received and endorsed by many Ghanaians.



“It was important we went to the people whom we will be serving because it is they who would give us the power… to tell us what they wanted us to do for them.”

According to President Mahama, the NPP and Akufo-Addo, after criticising many of his policy proposals, including cancelling the teacher’s licensure exams, legalizing and regulating Okada, payments to bank depositors and reduction in the CST rate, have turned around after realising how popular the NDC manifesto promises are to start implementing them.



A unique feature of the Kumasi Townhall engagement was that all the speakers made their presentations in Twi.



President Mahama announced that the Townhall meeting will be replicated in other regions. He called on Ghanaians to reject the NPP administration and embrace the NDC’s clear superior policies, which emanated from Ghanaians themselves and which would be implemented for their benefit once the people elect the NDC in December 2020.



Among the audience were teachers, spare parts dealers, contractors, doctors, chiefs, okada and tricycle drivers and teeming party supporters.

