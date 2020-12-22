Aftermath of Election 2020: Security expert shares safety tips for MPs-elect, others

Parliament House of Ghana

A security analyst, Adib Saani has shared some useful security and safety measures Members of Parliament-elect, existing MPs and the general public can adopt in the aftermath of the elections.

In the lead-up to the 2020 elections, gruesome attacks on MPs have been widespread with some resulting in murders.



With an almost hung Parliament for its eight session of the fourth republic, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party will have 137 and 138 MPs in the house respectively.



The power balance of the House which will be quite small leaves room for an urgent need for MPs to ensure their security and safety is beefed up.



“Well, the uncomfortable truth is, politics in Ghana has become so grime some people, thirsty for power, do anything under the sun to grab it. Therefore, in the unfortunate demise of an MP from either side, power could tectonically shift and cause major parliamentary re-engineering,” Adib Saani said.



“As a result, probable politically motivated violence against MPs has become dire. A lot is at stake, hence, MPs, especially those who were elected under extremely contentious grounds should take personal security more seriously,” he stressed.

Here are a few tips worth considering as shared by Adib Saani:



1. Equip homes with surveillance and alarm systems.



2. Avoid announcing itineraries especially those done late at night.



3. Travel on populated, well-lit streets at night. If possible, travel with a friend or in a group.



4. Conduct background checks on domestic helps.

5. Do not grant artisans too much access to your home.



6. MPs elect moving into new accommodation should change all locks if third parties have previously had access to the keys.



7. Pay attention to other cars behind you, criminals can trail you the whole day.



8. Let someone know where you are going and when you will be back. Call if you are going to be late.



9. Immediately send GPS coordinates of your current location to someone you trust if things don't look or feel right.

10. Have your keys in hand before you reach your car or door.



11. Install GPS tracking devices in your vehicles.



12. Use automated gates with remote controllers. You don't have to wait outside for the main gates to be opened. You can easily be ambushed at your entrance.



13. Park your car in a well-lighted area and lock it when you leave. Check for uninvited passengers in the back seat or on the floor before you get in.