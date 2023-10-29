Agya Koo blasts Ken Agyapong's saboteurs ahead of NPP presidential primaries

Ghanaian actor, Agya Koo

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

Popular Ghanaian actor and singer, Alex Kofi Adu also known as Agya Koo, has lambasted those peddling lies against the Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyepong.

The firebrand parliamentarian is aspiring to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which goes for its presidential elections on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The renowned comedian who is part of the campaign team of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong cautioned that those intimidating sympathizers of Kennedy Agyapong will weep on November 4, after the flagbearer race.



"Those people intimidating our members, peddling falsehoods and allegedly taking money from the Vice President will live to regret because our members are focused and will vote massively for Kennedy Agyapong on November 4," Agya Koo cautioned.



Agya Koo made this pronouncement during a showdown walk organized by constituency members on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He said, "Members of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team are focused and determined and no amount of intimidation and back-biting can stop us."

According to Agya Koo, Kennedy Agyapong has done a lot for the betterment of the NPP, yet some selfish NPP members want his downfall, but they will never succeed.



He claimed NPP would make history on November 4 because Kennedy Agyapong would pull a big surprise and he dared observers to mark his words.



The actor mentioned that Kennedy Agyapong had already employed over 7,000 youth when he was not the President and wondered about the number of persons, Kennedy Agyapong as president, could employ with all the available resources at his disposal.



Agya Koo went further to describe Kennedy Agyapong as a game changer, well-resourced, development-oriented, coupled with the ability to serve."



Coordinator for the walk, Mr. Godsbrain James Nantwi explained that canvassing votes and ensuring victory for Kennedy Agyapong on November 4 was the reason behind the walk.

He was, however, not happy about the activities of Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Dr. Ayew Afriyie, MPs for Suame and Sekyere East Constituencies respectively, for their continued campaign against Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in the Kwabre East Constituency.



He indicated that their (Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Dr. Ayew) continuous support for Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia is because all the roads in their constituencies are asphalted but theirs are lacking.



He, however, entreated members of Kennedy Agyapong to vote massively for him come November 4 for a better future.