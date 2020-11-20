Ahafo NADMO, security agencies ready for emergency situations on Dec. 7

Ghana is set to go to the polls on December 7, 2020

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

Ghana's general elections is fast approaching even though, the Coronavirus pandemic has restricted political parties from organising symposiums across the length and breadth of this great nation.

Notwithstanding, some parties are seriously embarking on a house-to-house campaign to canvass votes.



Civil societies and other religious bodies are preaching peace ahead of the elections. The Ahafo Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the coming December polls.



The Ahafo Regional NADMO Secretariat undertook a Pre-Election Functional Stimulation Exercise which was nationwide with the Emergency Operation Centre at NADMO Headquarters, which served as the upper control room and the respective sixteen Regional offices served as lower control rooms.



Speaking at the Ahafo Regional lower control room, Collins Osei Bonsu, who is the Ahafo Regional Director for NADMO outlined their preparedness for all eventualities in the upcoming elections.



Mr Bonsu added that Ahafo NADMO is poised for the rehabilitation of services for victims of disasters and mobilising of people at various levels of societies to support governmental programmes. Moreover, their readiness of the region in the management of disasters cannot be swept under a carpet.

He cautioned all political parties supporters to comport themselves before, during and after the general elections to prevent all forms of calamities.



It is very imperative to note that, the Functional Stimulation Exercise was to test the preparedness of NADMO, stakeholders and other security agencies on the upcoming elections.



The Ahafo Emergency Operation Centre section was chaired by the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Samuel Donkor, who represented the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie Addressing the unmitigated entourage, Mr Samuel Donkor gave a full assurance that the Regional Minister and the entire Regional Security Council are fully prepared to ensure peaceful elections in the region.



The programme was coordinated successfully by the Regional NADMO Director, Collins Osei Bonsu.



Other participants of the programme were Regional Commanders of the various Security and Intelligence Agencies, Regional Director of Health, Ambulance service, Information service Department and many more.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor