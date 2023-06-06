Ahafo Police begin investigation into mysterious death of NPP polling station chairman

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Source: GNA

The Police in Ahafo Region have begun an investigation to unravel the mysterious death of Alex Gyabaah, the Chairman of the Pentecost Polling Station of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the region.

Residents woke up in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, 2023, and found the lifeless body of Gyabaah, a carpenter hanging with a rope tied to his neck at his carpentry shop; the Police had since deposited the body at the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



A reliable Police source, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, said Police investigations were ongoing and appealed to the residents to remain calm.



Some of the friends and relations told the GNA they were shocked and saddened about the death of Gyabaah and suspected foul play and appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations.



“He was a lovely person, and we still don’t know why somebody like Gyabaah should hang himself.

I think there is something suspicious because we were just with him on Thursday during the observance of the one-week funeral rite of the late Nana Boakye Tromo II, the paramount chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta,” a close friend and leading member of the NPP in the area stated.



Meanwhile, the mysterious death of Gyabaah had since spread like wildfire in the town, as hundreds of mourners joined the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council to observe the one-week funeral rites of the late paramount chief, who died somewhere in 2022.



Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency, together with some of the NPP constituency executives, had since visited and sympathized with the bereaved family.



The MP said she was also shocked about the death of the Gyabaah and urged the bereaved family and friends to take solace in God, assuring the Party in the constituency was strongly behind them in their moment of grief and appealed to the Police to be swift in their investigations.