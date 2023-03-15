Ahafo goes green and red for Mahama

Some party supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama on March 14, 2023, was mobbed in the Ahafo Region by residents as he joined executives and activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2020 presidential candidate for the NDC commenced his campaign in Duayaw Nkwanta where he began a one-day campaign tour of the Ahafo Region.



He will visit all six constituencies of the region, according to his special aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.



At Dua Yaw Nkwanta, residents including NDC members called for Mahama’s return to the presidency following untold hardship being experienced in the country.



John Mahama urged party members to be vigilant on election day to protect the votes of Ghanaians.

He also urged the executives to hand over the polling agent jotoor members who can do basic calculations.



This will be the last of his three-region tour that has taken him to the Bono East and Bono Regions.



The former president launched his campaign in Ho and has since toured the Volta Region.



John Mahama, the presumptive presidential candidate of the NDC is visiting branch and constituency executives across the country to canvass for an overwhelming endorsement of his candidature on May 13, 2023.