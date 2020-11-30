Ahafo needs a military base to curb recurring political violence - Minister

Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku-Bobie

Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Ahafo Regional Minister has called for a military base to help stop the needless and uncontrolled recurring of political violence in the region, as the December 7, polls gathers pace.

He noted the establishment of the military base at a strategic location in the region was to support the police handle security situation and pleaded with the Ministry of Interior and National Security to act swiftly and consider that.



Mr Opoku-Bobie made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the inauguration of the Ahafo Regional Peace held at Goaso, the regional capital.



The 13-member Ahafo Regional Peace Council is made up of representatives from Catholic Bishop Conference, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Regional House of Chiefs, identifiable groups, Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, and the Muslim community.



Mr Opoku-Bobie said peace as a critical development requirement was needed by the region for its development and called on particularly, the leaders of the NPP and the NDC to show true commitment towards the peace of the region by stopping what he described as "needless political game of violence equalization and polarization for power in the hotspot areas of the region".



The burden of political violence in the region, Mr Opoku-Bobie explained was already being felt at the various flashpoints in the district and municipalities of the region, saying a total of GH¢427,050.79 was spent by the affected district Assemblies as at mid-August this year.

About 31 percent of the amount was in emergency crisis response, mainly on political-related violence in connection with the Election 2020, the regional minister stated.



As the December 7, polls gathered momentum, Mr Opoku-Bobie also appealed for concerted efforts among all stakeholders to upholding and defending the prevailing peace in the region.



"We must not allow our renewed commitment to eradicate Election violence to produce same recurrent old results, where thugs are used to intimidate and brutalize other citizens for the interest of some politicians," he added.



Nana Dufie I, the Mamponghemaa, and a Board Member of the NPC, who inaugurated the Council called on the members to offer selfless services towards strengthening the prevailing peace of the region.



Justice Charles K. Acheampong, a Circuit Court Judge took the Council through the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy.