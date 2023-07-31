Ahanta West MP breaks silence on reports of his resignation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has rejected reports that he wants to resign.

Speaking for the first on reports of his resignation in an interview on Angel TV, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, the Ahanta West legislator also refuted reports that his family is putting pressure on the leadership of the NPP for him to allowed to resign.



He said that he has not written any letter to the party informing them of his intention to step down as an MP.



“I have not written any letter to the party that I want to resign. I have not even written one letter, let alone the two being reported.



“I went to parliament on Friday. I have not sent a letter anywhere. Whom did they say I sent the letter to?” he asked in Twi.



Kojo Kum also refuted assertions that no developmental projects are going on in his constituency.



Background:

Ebenezer Kojo Kum was reported to be pushing to resign.



According to a news report by Kessben TV, Kojo Kum has written to the national leadership of the NPP that he wants to step down for health reasons on two occasions.



The Kessben TV report indicated that the party’s leadership wants the Ahanta West legislator to continue, but his family is insisting that he has to resign because he cannot continue due to his health.



Watch the interview below:









BAI/OGB



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











