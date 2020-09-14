Politics

Ahanta West MP confident about retaining the seat

MP for the Ahanta West constituency, Ebenezer Kojo Kum

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahanta West constituency in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA), Ebenezer Kojo Kum has expressed the confidence that the team constituted to propagate the "goodwill message' of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will deliver to expectation.

According to him, the statistics of the 2016 general election, the party won convincingly in both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections in the constituency and for that matter he has no doubt that this year’s election would be any different.



“I am confident that with the team that we have put in place and with the kind of work and action plans and itinerary that we have put in place, we shall surely get to the end of the road”, he pointed out.



Mr Kum who is seeking a second term in office stated explicitly at the launch of the Constituency Campaigns Team that the NPP would not entertain any defeat in any of its existing parliamentary seats nor narrow the gap it gave the NDC in the previous elections.



He said the interest of the party was supreme and for that matter there was the need to work together with the view of achieving unity and cohesion at the constituency level, which was key to the party retaining the parliamentary seat as well as the presidential elections.

He stated that the milestone he chalked in the previous elections demonstrated his unbeatable performance and credentials in the constituency and added that the unprecedented infrastructural development that the constituency witnessed within the NPP administration, the electorate would rise to the occasion and vote for the NPP on December 7.



Madam Abena Kwallah, Western Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP charged the campaign team members to work hard in propagating the "good will messages “of the party and desist from unnecessary confrontations with members of the opposition party or those who may not side with them.



“This year’s election is not just about winning the election, but winning convincingly and have in mind that President Akufo-Addo is just seeking an extra term to bring that 'finish' to what he has started in building a better future for the people of Ghana”, she emphasized.

