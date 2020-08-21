Politics

Ahwoi predicting the defeat of NDC in 2020 and seeking to damage me - Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings and Prof Kwamena Ahwoi

Former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that the Ahwoi's are predicting the defeat of the NDC in the 2020 election and are seeking to damage his person.

According to Jerry John Rawlings, the Ahwoi's are cocksure that the NPP will not lose the 2020 election and therefore have decided to destroy him so that they can take over power in the NDC in 2020 hence publishing of a book which has a number of made-up stuff to destroy him.



Rawlings who made this known in a tweet alleged that the Ahwois will push John Dramani Mahama and his running mate out of the NDC after they have lost the impending election so they can take over by fielding their candidate for the 2024 elections which they are sure of an NDC victory.



It could be remembered that the former President early this year in a meeting with some cadres mentioned that some elders in the NDC are sure of a defeat in 2020 are looking at things in 2024.

He said then that “For a Cadres meeting to be taking place if we cannot do a serious indent examination of our strength and weakness then it is not a real Cadres meeting. It’s nice to hear your determination towards 2020 victory, and yes there are some among us in the leadership who initially didn’t think after four years you can wrestle power from these people. And yet, if I may speak frankly, have gone ahead and almost purchased the power of this party into the pocket and claiming to be aiming into 2020 when I know and some of you should know that their aim is not really towards 2020.”



“Because it is not easy to wrestle power from this person in their so-called mid-term strike but that natural drift could, may and will come possibly after 8 years. Meanwhile, you have secured 2020 out of the way for yourself, so you will be there knowing down well that you are just using it as a transit when you know 2024 is your target,” Mr Rawlings said.

