General News

Ahwoi's book a 'strategic miscalculation from a strategic mind' - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, believes the timing of the release of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi's book is a ''strategic miscalculation from a strategic mind''.

The book titled 'Working with Rawlings'' is an account of Prof. Ahwoi's relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi onPeace FM's''Kokrokoo'', Kweku Baako held strongly that the book has been launched at a wrong time since it is an electioneering year, therefore opponents of the NDC will pick their political arsenals from Prof. Ahwoi's book.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that some NDC members and leadership are not enthused about the release of the book.



''If you're an NDC member, you will feel very uncomfortable with the contents of this book, particularly the timing of its release. It's an election campaign season and out there is a political opposition to the NDC in varied forms including the ruling NPP".

"And you can't blame any political analyst or animal or activist or politician who decides to capitalize on inadequacies or controversial portions and things of the book and play with it. This a free space; a democratic space.''



To him, what is more worrying to the NDC is that the book is coming from Prof. Ahwoi, who he described as a ''very strategic mind. Make no mistake about it, (he is) very intelligent. I've huge respect for his political experience and intellectual prowess''.



Watch full submissions below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.