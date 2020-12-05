Airbus scandal: Show me where Mahama took bribe and I will resign from NDC post - Sammy Gyamfi dares NPP bigwigs

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has dared the bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party, including Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Newspaper Editor, Kweku Baako to reveal any part of the Airbus report which stated that former President, John Dramani Mahama took a bribe.

Airbus, an European aircraft manufacturer, is reported to have paid bribes to some government officials under the erstwhile Mahama government when it sold three military aircraft to Ghana.



The aerospace multinational admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian and paying consultancy fee.



The former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu named the NDC flagbearer John Mahama as the Ghanaian Official, to have taken the bribes.



However, speaking at an NDC presser in Accra on Friday, December, 5, 2020, the NDC National Communications Officer debunked the assertions that the ex-president is the one referred to as Govt Official 1 in the Airbus bribery scandal.



According to him, the NPP-government knows the truth about the scandal but are deliberately using propagandist tactics to accuse John Mahama of taking a bribe while in office.

Sammy Gyamfi in his submission dared the NPP bigwigs to make the report by Airbus available to Ghanaians indicating where a ‘bribery’ allegation against John Mahama was mentioned.



The NDC stalwart stated emphatically that he would resign as NDC Communications Director if indeed the report said John Mahama took a bribe.



“I am throwing a challenge to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Mustapha Hamid, let me add Nana Akomea and maybe Kweku Baako and the NPP that by close of today, if they want Ghanaians to take them seriously, they should just show us one phrase in the whole Airbus judgement in which it is said that a Ghana government official was paid any money or committed any offense and I Sammy Gyamfi will resign as the National Communications Director of the NDC,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He added, “Just show me one phrase or sentence. I’m daring you, if indeed you’re factual and not just throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians, show us. The reports are available, show us which government official was paid a bribe in the acquisition of the aircraft.”



He went on to explain that, “The whole issue about the Airbus is about agents who were paid agency fees by Airbus. Ghana government did not recruit anybody and paid any fee.”