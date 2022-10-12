0
Aisha Huang: State to file remaining documents before next hearing date - A-G

Aisha Huang Clear Aisha Huang being escorted away from the courts

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Attorney-General’s office has indicated its readiness to call eight witnesses in its prosecution of alleged illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang.

The Chinese galamsey queen has been charged for four counts by the Attorney General including the restoration of the previous charges discontinued in 2018.

The A-G and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, told the court that on Tuesday, October 7, the State filed four of their witness statements and 18 other documents.

He, for that reason, asked the court presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo to adjourn the case for two week to allow the prosecution to file the remaining documents.

The court granted his request and adjourned the case to October 24, 2022.

