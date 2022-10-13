Aisha Huang’s bail denial unfortunate- Effah Dartey

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd), lawyer for embattled Chinese “galamsey queen” Aisha Huang has described the court’s decision to deny his client as unfortunate.

Aisha Huang and three others are accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without license appeared before court yesterday October 10, 2022 for charges.



Nkrabea Effah Dartey’s (Rtd) attempt to seek bail for his client Aisha Huang was refused by the presiding judge at the Accra High Court, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



“My mind has not changed, you can make the application, but I will refuse you,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo told lawyers of Aisha Huang.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame who was also in Court told Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, that the State will file eight witness statements in the trial of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.



He added that he initially filed four witness statements, but the state will withdraw same and file a fresh set of eight witness statements.

Mr. Dame subsequently prayed the court to adjourn sitting to allow his office the needed time and space to file the documents as suggested.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd) revealed that the Judge’s decision to deny Aisha Huang bail is an indication of a pre-conceived mind.



“As an institution like the Ghana Judicial service, we must ensure that the law works. I’m surprised that a sitting High Court Judge can say that ‘My mind has not yet changed’. And, ‘You can make application, and I’ll dismiss it’. I don’t think it’s proper. I would have thought that the sitting judge would have had an open mind, receive the application, evaluate it on its merit and even dismiss it if she’s so minded, but the impression was unfortunate” Effah Dartey told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Hearing has been adjourned to October, 24th, 2022, to allow the state file the required documents.