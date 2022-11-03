0
Aisha Huang’s trial set to begin Nov 9

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang has appeared before the court again today, Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

The trial of the galamsey queen is also set to begin Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, told the court they had filed all documents needed for the trial, including witness statements of the galamsey queen.

Counsel for Aisha, Capt Rtd Nkrabea Effah Dartey, confirmed receipt of the documents filed by the state.

DPP Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa stated that the state will call eleven witnesses during the trial.

She said: “We have eleven witnesses and we intend to call all of them. Some of the witnesses have audios and videos that were captured in the course of investigations that will be played during their testimonies so we need facilities for those.”

The Presiding Judge therefore set trial to begin with the cross examination of the Prosecution’s first witness, Ransford Aborabora.

It will follow with the second and third witnesses.

Ms Huang and three others, who are accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without a licence, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

