10
Menu
News

Aisha Huang sacks Nkrabeah Effah Dartey as her lawyer

Nkrabeah Effah Dartey 31 Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (rtd)

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After representing the Chinese national for five years, Captain Nkrabeah Effah Dartey (rtd), has been sacked by his client Aisha Huang, the embattled illegal smal-scale mining, galamsey, kingpin.

She has since replaced him with two new lawyers in the persons of Miracle Attachey and Hope Agboado.

This was made known by the presiding judge, Lydia Osei Marfo.

It is unclear what may have necessitated this new development.

Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP has been legal counsel for the controversial Chinese national since 2018, representing her both at the Circuit and High Courts since Aisha Huang's first galamsey prosecutions that were eventually discontinued by the state.

Lawyer Effah Dartey also represented Aisha Huang on the new charges bothering on illegal mining and illegal entry into the country; both of which cases are running concurrently at the Circuit and High Courts.

The lawyer has already cross-examined the 1st and 2nd prosecution witnesses and was scheduled to cross-examine the 3rd witness on Monday until the presiding judge made known to the court that new lawyers have taken over the case.

Aisha Huang returns to court on December 14, 2022.

PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: