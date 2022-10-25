Aisha Huang sells spare parts; she is not involved in galamsey - Effah Dartey

Lawyer of Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

Lawyer of Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, has said his client is engaged in the sale of spare parts contrary to claims that she is engaged in illegal mining (galamsey).

According to him, under no circumstance did his client engage in any activities which involved digging the ground for gold.



He adds that it's sad that many have tagged her as 'galamsey kingpin' among other names.



He said he hopes the court vindicates his client despite the Attorney General's claim that he has documents and evidence to prove otherwise.



"Aisha Huang is not involved in Galamsey; she sells spare parts for excavators. Aisha Huang has never stood on the lands of Bekwai or anywhere in the Ashanti Region to say she is digging gold. All she does is sell spare parts, but people have called her names, including galamsey kingpin. So let's see what God will do since the matter is in court. I pray the law will be in the best interest of my client," he said on Atinka radio during an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Speaking on the refusal of the court to grant his client bail, he said if the court fails to grant her continuously, he will go to a higher court for bail.



The Accra Court denied Aisha Huang's request for bail through her lawyer.



According to the court, she will be in police custody until the case is determined due to the nature of the case and also her being a flight risk.



NYA/SEA