Akatsi South DCE files his nomination

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South has filed his nomination on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indicating his preparedness to contest the Akatsi South constituency parliamentary seat.

Mr. Adzidogah has charged all party stalwarts to spread the good news about the party for victory 2020.



Mr. Adzidogah who submitted his nomination forms at the Akatsi South District office of the Electoral Commission was accompanied by party supporters clad with party colours.



The event witnessed a massive show of support from all the constituency executives for the humble and highly-spirited politician.



Mr. Adzidogah, who is a procurement and marketing expert and two times parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi South, is challenging the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Mr. Bernard Ahiafor of the NDC.



Addressing party supporters after filing his forms with the EC, he revealed that Akatsi South Constituency has been on his heart before taking up the position of a DCE and has since delivered on his commitment to make the District a better place for all.



He disclosed some key achievements his outfit had chalked over the period as District Chief Executive and further promised to do more when given the nod to enter parliament.

Some projects executed under the NPP regime in his District he said included, a new toilet and urinal facilities at the Akatsi central market, construction of CHIP compounds, reshaping of Akatsi town roads, a new DVLA office, a new police post, new court hall among others.



“This is the time for us to tell the good people of Avenor about our good works and they must give us more time to do more,” he said.



Mr. Joseph Fleagbo, District Returning Officer, and his two deputies, Mr. Michael Lumortsey and Mr. Mawuli Dzobo Gatogo received the nomination forms.



They expressed satisfaction about the process and further wished Mr. Adzidogah the best of luck.



The contest gives Mr. Adzidogah another third chance to contest the Akatsi South seat.