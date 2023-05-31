Akomea vs Mahama: Don't allow politics to destroy your friendship - Prof Agyekum

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ohene Kofi Agyekum, has advised Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the Intercity State Transport Company (STC), and former President John Dramani Mahama to forgive each other amidst their recent exchange of words over ex-gratia.

Professor Agyekum emphasized the importance of preserving their longstanding relationship and urged both parties to move forward.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on May 30, 2023, Professor Agyekum highlighted that politics should not be allowed to destroy the bond between the two former lawmakers who have shared a history of friendship and understanding.



He implored Nana Akomea to forgive the former statesman and treat the incident as if it never occurred.



Furthermore, the senior lecturer advised former President John Dramani Mahama, who aspires to become president again, not to take insults personally, as they come with the territory of holding such a high office.



He emphasized that individuals in positions of power often face harsh criticism and personal attacks, and it is essential for leaders to develop resilience and rise above such provocations.

"The thing is that as human beings when you grow to a certain level, you need to position yourself well... It is surprising that the two elderly people who are friends and understand each other will allow politics to destroy their friendship. It will be painful for a time to come whereby when the two meet, then each of them has to turn away from the other," remarked Professor Agyekum.



He added: "so, I will plead that Nana Akomea, with whatever that has happened, forgive and forget, and take it like nothing of that sort happened. And the advice that you are giving to the former president, he should listen because he is someone who is aspiring to become president, and if you become president, people will insult you more than this. People really insult presidents. Even him, he has become a president before, what kind of insults didn't he receive? The current president, same. Professor Mills and everybody, same. So, for what Nana Akomea was saying, I don't believe there was any kind of insults, it was a suggestion."



The recent verbal altercation between Nana Akomea and John Mahama arose when Akomea urged the former president to cease receiving monthly ex-gratia payments if he is committed to abolishing them once he assumes power.



Mahama, in response, clarified that he receives pension payments rather than ex-gratia.



Mahama further accused Akomea of misinforming the public due to political motives, stating thus: "what politics can do to a fine mind." Akomea retaliated, accusing Mahama of insulting him.





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















AM/SARA