Akontombra NDC postpones parliamentary primaries

Ndc Logo 5 NDC Logo

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Joseph Appiah, the Sefwi-Akontombra Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the party has upheld the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to postpone the constituency’s parliamentary primary.

The decision to postpone, he said, would enable the party to thoroughly engage all stakeholders to get the right representation for the constituency in its quest to win power come 2024.

Joseph Appiah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the NDC was organising and mobilising resources and rightful tools to facilitate the desired victory in the polls.

“This decision will help foster unity among the rank and file of the party, making it easier for us to win back the parliamentary seat in 2024,” he said.

The Akontombra Constituency is among 27 others, of which the NEC had postponed their parliamentary primaries.

Joseph Appiah prayed that the engagement would also create brotherliness this time round to engender active participation in all campaign activities by party members.

Source: GNA
