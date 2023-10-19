Akosombo Dam spillage: Bawumia donates 160k to support victims

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated a sum of Hundred and Sixty Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC160,000) to support persons affected by flood in parts of the country.

Figures released by NADMO so far indicate that about 26,000 persons have been displaced in some eight districts across the country.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia toured some of the affected areas in the Central and South Tongu Districts on Wednesday.



At New Bakpa in the Central Tongu district, Dr. Bawumia met with and expressed sympathy for the victims.



“When I look into the eyes of our mothers, our sisters, our aunties who are seated here, you see so much sadness; their lives have been turned upside down overnight.



These were people who were going about their daily activities everyday and taking care of themselves but as a result of the spillage and the subsequent flooding, they have had to be moved here and they are in a situation which they haven’t been before -they have to rely on other people for basic amenities,” he said.

He continued to assure the victims of government’s commitment of sustained support for them this difficult times.



He iterated that government has already tasked the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Ministry of Agriculture to begin to take steps to ensure that the livelihoods of the victims is restored.



According to him, though the Akosombo dam spillage has caused severe damage to properties, the nation must be thankful to God that no lives have been lost.



Dr. Bawumia proceeded to Sokpoe in the South Tongu district where he again, met with chiefs and scores of affected residents to commiserate with them.



In the three Tongu districts alone, close to 15,000 people have been affected by the floods disrupting livelihoods and economic activities.