Akosombo Dam spillage: Dumelo donates to students hailing from Mepe

John Dumelo and some of the students

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has provided assistance to students from Mepe in the Volta Region who are studying at the University of Ghana.

This support is in response to the challenges posed by the Akosombo Dam-induced flood affecting various districts in the region.



The donation took place on Friday, October 27, at Dumelo's constituency office and included items like eggs, cans of milk, and Milo, among others.



As an actor-turned-politician, Dumelo expressed his empathy for the students, recognizing the hardships they might be facing due to the ongoing situation.

As the Akosombo Dam spillage continues to affect the region, acts of kindness and assistance from the community play a crucial role in helping those affected to rebuild their lives.



The affected communities are hopeful that the spillage exercise will come to an end soon, allowing them to return to their homes and begin the process of recovery.



