Akosombo Dam spillage: Watch the scary level of flooding at Mepe

Several communities in the Volta Region have been left flooded due to the spillage of excess water from the Akosomo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo on Monday, October 16, 2023, visited Mepe, a community in the region which the government has indicated has suffered the worst effects from the spillage.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb has shown very scary levels of flood in the Mepe.



Almost all the buildings, including homes and other properties, that were captured in the video were completely submerged underwater.



The video was shot by a group of church leaders of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra who were in the community to inspect the extent of damage by the spillage of the dam.



The financial administrator of the archdiocese, Rev Father John Neumann Tettehfio, who was part of the group, could be heard saying “You see this nice house, everything is in water… you can see a whole shop every everything is in the water.”



He indicated that he was sent by the Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev John Bonaventure Coffie, to assess the situation on the ground so that the church can send the needed help to the community members.

