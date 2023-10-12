Akosombo Dam spillage triggers disaster in Asuogyaman, homes submerged

Akosombo Dam | File photo

The Asuogyaman district in the Eastern region of Ghana has been struck by a catastrophic flood disaster as a consequence of the ongoing spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) initiated controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in water levels upstream of the Akosombo Dam, primarily caused by heavy rainfall.



In recent days, this controlled spillage has intensified to address the persistently rising water levels, which posed a significant threat to the dams.



As of October 10, 2023, the water level in the Volta Lake measured 276.65 ft, marking an increase of 0.22 ft compared to the previous day.



The spill situation reached 2,547 m3/s, while the turbine flow for power generation stood at 1,416 m3/s. The expected total discharge was estimated at 3,986 m3/s.



Tragically, this spillage has led to catastrophic flooding in numerous fishing communities, displacing hundreds of residents.

Affected areas include Kokonte Kpedzi, Abume, Kudikope, Ahenbrom, Dzidzokope, Mama kope, and many others.



Numerous houses have been submerged, and fish cages containing substantial quantities of fish have been swept away, with others resulting in the death of fish due to high turbidity and shock.



In Kokonte Kpedzi, seven children have been reported injured, several houses have collapsed, and fish cages were carried away by the surging waters.



Simon Amedzake, a local fisherman, expressed the dire situation, stating, “Thousands of fishes are dead and being harvested. We used cables to hook some of the cages to trees to salvage them from being carried away. In fact, the situation is bad. Many investments have been lost, and sources of livelihood have been disrupted. We need VRA to compensate us because they didn’t inform us.”



Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, expressed shock when he visited the affected communities to assess the extent of the damage on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

He called upon the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to collect data on the affected individuals and assess the extent of losses to build a strong case for emergency relief intervention.



This disaster highlights the urgent need for coordinated response and support for the affected communities and emphasizes the importance of proactive communication and assistance from authorities.



Many communities,private and even some state institutions affected by the floods blame VRA for poor communication and preparedness hence the devastation.