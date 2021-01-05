Akoto Ampaw leads Akufo-Addo lawyers to battle John Mahama at Supreme Court

Mr. Akoto Ampaw will represent President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the election petition

It has been revealed that the Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co law firm led by respected lawyer, Akoto Ampaw will represent President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the election petition filed by former President John Mahama.

According to a Starfmonline report, Mr. Akoto Ampaw who was a key cog in the President's team of lawyers that challenged the 2012 election results will again represent Nana Akufo-Addo at the Supreme Court.



The firm filed its notice of appearance informing the apex court of its decision to represent its respondent on January 4, 2020.



The filing of the “Notice of Appearance”, is in fulfillment of Article 64 of the 1992 Constitution and the Supreme Court Rules 1996, (C. I. 16) as amended by C. I. 74 and C. I. 99.



John Dramani Mahama on December 30, 2020, filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the presidential elections.

In a statement after filing the petition, the NDC which he represented in the 2020 elections said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.



The first respondent in the petition case (Electoral Commission) will also be represented by Amenuvor & Associates with its lead counsel, Justin Amenuvor in the case which is set to begin after the inauguration of the President.



John Dramani Mahama per the suit filed at the apex court will have lawyer Tony Lithur as his lead attorney