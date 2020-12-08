Akpaloo concedes defeat; congratulates Akufo-Addo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, flagbearer, Liberal Party of Ghana

The flagbearer for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has conceded defeat to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He also congratulated him for giving his political party a good fight in the just ended general election across the country.



In congratulating the President in a post he shared on Facebook, Kofi Akpaloo said: “Congratulations to HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for his re-election as president of the Republic of Ghana”.



The New Patriotic Party has made public its final tabulation of all results from the 16 regions at its collation centre in Accra where the figures clearly put them ahead of its major contender, the NDC.

The NPP has projected about 51.49% win over the NDCs 47.17% of total votes cast in the election held on December 7, 2020.



