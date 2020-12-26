Akpaloo did not spend a penny, President Akufo-Addo sponsored him - Parliamentary Candidate alleges

Founder and Leader of Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

The parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) for Ayawaso Central constituency, Gifty Hammond has alleged that the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo received support from President Akufo-Addo for his campaign.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the candidate who lost in the election said Akpaloo revealed to his candidates that his party was given financial and logistical support by the incumbent government.



She disclosed this in reaction to Mr. Akpaloo’s denial of asking the candidates to use their resources for the elections and get a refund after the polls.



The aggrieved candidates a few days ago held a press conference where they accused the presidential candidate of taking advantage of them.



Addressing a press conference, Madam Gifty Hammond on behalf of the candidates said Akpaloo promised them financial and logistical resources for their campaign in the run up to the elections but failed to deliver on his promise.



She added that their Presidential Candidate also asked them to go for loans after which he will pay back for them but Kofi Akpaloo, who allegedly received financial support from the NPP including vehicles, has since been ignoring their calls and creating the impression that there is nothing amiss.

Madam Hammond described the actions of their boss as fraudulent and that he shortchanged them for his personal gains.



But reacting to these allegations, Mr. Akpaloo denied asking them to go for loans to fund their campaigns.



To him, it makes no sense for them to make such demands, and wondered why they did not join the NDC and NPP.



He said the candidates want to ride on his popularity to remain relevant.



However, Gifty Hammond says the candidate has cheated them.

She disputed claims by the candidate that he used his money for the campaign.



She added that the candidate will not rest until they are paid the money they invested.



Gifty Hammond was of the view that the candidate has exposed himself to the public as a man who lacks credibility.



She also slammed him for running campaigns for Nana Addo when he should have been campaigning for himself.