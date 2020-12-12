Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s marvelous works saved NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said that there was a huge turnout during the 2020 elections because Ghanaians were impressed with the work of the President and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He contends that it’s evident the President and his Vice have worked at bettering the fortunes of the people of Ghana and Ghanaians, on the other hand, repaid them with massive votes.



“President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia they did marvellously well. Because of the love for Akufo-Addo, the people of Ghana came out to vote massively. So our small mistakes should be corrected.”



The lawmaker noted that if the party wants to maintain the seats it won should start resourcing Members of parliament in order to make them effective in their constituencies.

Mr. Agyapong was of the view that some members of the party who are Municipal and District Chief Executives campaigned massively against some Parliamentarians and therefore there was the need to sack all of such people in the government’s second term.



