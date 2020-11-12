Akufo-Addo, Bawumia suspend political campaign over Rawlings' death

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his vice, Dr Bawumia

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia have called off their political campaign following the demise of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the decision is to honour the memory of the longest-serving president who passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, he indicated that “In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the vice president and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period."



He further extended his condolences to the Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, his children, and the family.



“I convey the deep sympathies of government and the people of Ghana to his wife and the former first lady, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and family of the late president in these difficult times".

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also instructed that all national flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.



Read below the President’s full statement announcing the death of Ex-President Rawlings:



