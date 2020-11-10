Akufo-Addo Ghana's Trump; everything he's touched failed - Asiedu Nketia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and US President Donald Trump

General Secretary for Ghana’s largest opposition political party National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who is known popularly by the name General Mosquito has likened President Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s Donald Trump.

According to him, although the people of Ghana were hoodwinked with promises to vote for Akufo-Addo as the Americans did for Trump in 2016, he has failed the people woefully.



General Mosquito who was addressing party faithful in Wenchi covered by MyNewsGh.com, said like Donald Trump who was building a wall to prevent the people of Mexico and other countries entry into America and intimidating them with the Military, Akufo-Addo also deployed soldiers to the Volta region to intimidate the people and also prevent people in the neighbouring Togo entry into the country.



He indicated that Akufo-Addo’s promises of One District, One Factory, I village, One Dam have all fallen flat and failed to be implemented properly just like Trump who destroyed everything he handled while at the helm of affairs.

“All the promises Trump made to the American people failed. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo too has a similar record. When he touches One District One Factory, then it fails, His One Million Dollars per Constituency failed, One Village One Dam also failed. So I said to myself that this man is just like his brother Donald Trump.”



To him, the American election has a bearing on that of Ghana because over the years that has been the culture, and in 2020 history will repeat itself considering the similarities that exist in the trajectory of events in this year’s elections in America and Ghana.