Akufo-Addo, IGP planning to commission 1,800 untrained policemen for Dec 7 – Haruna

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and IGP, James Oppong Boanuh

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused government of scheming to recruit some 1,800 unprofessional police officers ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the said officers have not even completed the minimum requirement of six months of intensive training.



Emphasizing the fact that their recruitment was not advertised by the Ghana Police Service, the Tamale South MP alleged, without substantial evidence, that these police officers have been employed to terrorize Ghanaians.



“Nana Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General Police are planning to commission 1,800 police officers tomorrow who have not been properly trained and who have been trained below the minimum requirement of six months of intensive training. Where did he get them from because they will be paid from public resources?” he stated during a community engagement with residents of Wulensi in the Northern Region.



Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer John Mahama is also accusing the government of equipping vigilante groups instead of the security agencies.

This, according to him, has amounted to a surge in robbery attacks in some parts of the country.







