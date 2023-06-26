Akufo-Addo, Mahama campaign in Assin North

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

The political activities in the run-up to the much-anticipated Assin North by-election have reached a crescendo as stalwarts of political parties take over the constituency.

The election slated for Tuesday, June 27, has seen the venue with fleet of unending convoys of party functionaries amid disturbing sirens of V8 and party cars loaded with sound systems.



Reminiscing a competition of political wealth, might, and tactics, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP) are leaving no stone unturned to convincingly win the Assin North seat.



The two major political parties swiftly launched their campaigns and selected candidates to vie for the vacant seat.



For the NDC, it is the deposed MP, James Gyakye Quayson, and for the governing NPP, it is Charles Opoku.



The by-election presents an opportunity for both seasoned politicians and emerging figures to showcase their capabilities and win the support of constituents. The constituency has been busy with projects and the frequent visitation of people who hitherto had not dreamt of stepping foot in there.



Though Assin-Fosu in the Fosu Central Constituency is about three kilometers away from Assin-Bereku, the capital of the Assin North District, it has become the biggest pot hosting most of the bigwigs.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Madam Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff were on tour of Assin North on Sunday.



The President attended a church service at the Church of Pentecost in Akonfodi and also paid a courtesy call on Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, the Omanhene of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area.



He was also expected to commission a 70-meter steel bridge over river Pra at Kushea on the -Kushea-Hwidiem road.



Later, President Akufo-Addo will pay a courtesy call on Nana Oduro Asri, Basayiadom I, Chief of Assin Bereku, and later hold a rally at Assin-Bereku Methodist School park.



President Akufo-Addo’s visit comes barely 74 hours after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the Assin Assin- Assin Fosu 31.2 km national trunk road (N8) project in the constituency.



The Vice President was accompanied by Mr. Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Transport Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Adviser to the President, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament among others on Friday, commmmkm from Assin-Fosu-Assin-Praso.

In a stormy rain, Dr. Bawumia commissioned an astrograph at Assin-Bereku and later paid a courtesy call to Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, the Omanhene of Owirenkyiman Traditional Area at his palace recognized as the biggest in Ghana.



For the NDC, the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, gave much currency to the party’s campaigns after his triumphant entry to Assin-Fosu.



Visiting the area for the second time in 14 days, the former President had a radio rally in Assin-Fosu on Sunday under the tagline “fano fem.”



He was accompanied by Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, and Dr. Ato Forson, Minority Leader.



Others are Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer and the campaign manager for Mr. Quayson, and Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman.



The area largely dominated by farmers, the party had strategically assigned some Members of Parliament (MP) to specific communities based on ethnic and language persuasions to better understand the predictions of the people.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central, had visited some communities of northern Ghana extraction in the area.



Mr Sam George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram had also intensified campaigns in communities, including Ningo, Senchiam, and Bongro among others.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former finance Minister, had been in the constituency for days campaigning in Dansame and other communities in the hinterlands.



He had also visited family and victims of people who died during former President Mahama’s visit.



Largely, the constituency remained calm as various party supporters clad in party colours joined the campaigns.



Besides taking over the 95 hotels and guest houses in the Assin South, Assin Central, Assin North and Adansi South Constituencies, food prices had risen marginally.

With a vacant seat to be filled, the by-election is seen as a crucial moment that could potentially shape the future of the constituency and also tilt the balance of power in Ghana’s Parliament.



The by-election follows the orders of the Supreme Court to parliament to expunge James Gyaakye Quayson’s name from the records of parliament, creating an opportunity for a new representative to step into the role.