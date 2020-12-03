Akufo-Addo accepts bribe like ‘mafia chieftain’ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama waded into the controversial bribery video saga saying President Akufo-Addo has sunk Ghana ‘low’.

“A President shameless enough to accept money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain – Nana has made it clearer than ever that he was only interested in the Presidency so that he could enrich himself, and he was willing to tell any lie to get there.



“You have seen with your own eyes how low Nana has brought Ghana. Rising food prices, youth unemployment, no real development, increasing debt, no future for your children. Do you really want 4 more years of that?” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.



In the controversial video, the second wife of the Director of Urban Roads is seen meeting Nana Akufo-Addo through another stalwart of the NPP at the Nima residence of the President and giving him a fat brown envelope.

Reacting to the accusation, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the video only shows a doctored proceedings of a donation that was made to then-candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016.



“We have already served notice that in these last days, the opposition NDC will be churning out fake videos, documents, customary to what they always do prior to election.



“We are expecting two more doctored videos from the NDC. We are not surprised because this is their modus operandi,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.