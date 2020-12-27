Akufo-Addo and myself lost in 2008 by 40000 but we prioritized peace and conceded – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that it is not an easy thing for a politician to lose a presidential election.

However, he said, the peace of the country must be prioritized by all Ghanaians whether or not they lose an election.



Dr Bawumia said these on Friday, December 25 when he joined the Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, to celebrate the birth of Christ.



He said “It is not easy to lose elections. The President, Nana Akufo-Addo and myself have gone through the painful moment of losing presidential elections by just 40,000 votes (less than one percentage point) in 2008 but we prioritized the peace and sanctity of our democracy first and conceded.



“I am very much convinced that the Lord who granted us the will power to prioritize national cohesion, peace and tranquillity over personal gratification is capable and will do the same today. We just have to avail ourselves to be used by God as an instrument for peace.”

“As we celebrate this special day of joy and thanksgiving to God for gifting us with Jesus Christ we must continue to abide by his teachings and do good to one another,” Dr Bawumia stated on Friday, December 25, 2020, when he joined the congregation of Victory Bible Church International – Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, headed by Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.



“The teachings of Jesus enjoin us to be humble, love one another and eschew vices. Once his disciples asked him ‘Teacher which is the greatest commandment?’, the answer was a simple but powerful statement – ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And Love your neighbour as yourself’ – Mathew 22: 37-39.



“For us as a country, we have come a long way and had a history of peaceful co-existence among ourselves despite the diversity in tribes, religion, ethnicity, and so on. Even in our diversities, we have always remained indivisible and what we have in common are in excess of what divides us. It is this love for each other, underpinned by the biblical love your neighbour as thyself that today Ghana is rated as the most peaceful country in West Africa. It is a feat well deserved and accomplished that we should not take for granted.”