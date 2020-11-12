Akufo-Addo announces death of Ex-President Rawlings, declares 7-day national mourning

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the death of Ex-President Rawlings

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially announced the death of Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a statement signed by the President, he said the passing of Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic dispensation “occurred at 10:10 am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.”



President Akufo-Addo on behalf of the Government of Ghana and the people of Ghana extended sympathies to the wife of Mr. Rawlings, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, his children, and the bereaved family.



President Akufo-Addo in his statement announced that he has directed all national flags to fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country, adding that he has declared seven days of national mourning starting from Friday, November 13, 2020.



“In honour of the memory of the former President Rawlings, my Vice President and I have suspended our political campaign for same period,” the President added.

Government will work closely with the family of the former President Rawlings on the arrangements for a befitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly,” the president stated.



Read below the President’s full statement announcing the death of Ex-President Rawlings:



