Akufo-Addo appoints new Aide-de-camp

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Aide-de-camp (ADC).

An ADC is an officer who acts as military assistant to a more senior officer. Presidents have ADC in their capacities as Commanders In Chief of the Armed Forces.

The new ADC is in the person of Colonel Isaac Amponsah who takes over from Major-General Bismark Onuonah.

The immediate past ADC according to reports has been assigned to the Army Headquarters as Commandant of the Training and Doctrine Command at the Ghana Armed Forces.

He served the president for six years until his promotion to the rank of Major-General.

The new ADC, Colonel Isaac Amponsah until his appointment was the Chief Instructor at the Military Training Academy and served at the Defense Intelligence Unit at the General Headquarters.

Born in Kumasi, Colonel Isaac Amponsah is married with two children.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
