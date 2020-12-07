Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of peace, security in 2020 elections

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The safety of Ghanaians and the peace of the nation ahead of Ghana's general elections is my priority, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Ghana will be going to the polls for the eighth time under the fourth Republic with 12 personalities vying for the Presidential seat.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is seeking re-election under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in his last address to the nation on the eve of the elections has guaranteed the safety of any Ghanaian who will be going to the polls to cast his ballot.



“As President of the Republic and the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, it is my responsibility to guarantee the peace of the nation. It is as crucial that tomorrow’s vote be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and stability devoid of intimidation and violence,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address to the nation.

He added that he is satisfied with the assurances he has received from the Inspector General of Police and other Security Chiefs.



“The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about exercising civic duties in peace and freedom. The Security Services have assured me that they’ve made adequate preparations to protect the sanctity of the process. They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favour.”



“Improper behaviour by any citizen, no matter their political colours will not be tolerated and I’m encouraged by the assurances given to me by the Inspector General of Police and the other security heads of tomorrow’s elections,” The President concluded.