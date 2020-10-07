Akufo-Addo assures citizens of a peaceful election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of a peaceful general election in December 2020

He gave the assurance on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region.



“I want to assure you, not as a candidate but as President of the Republic, that I will do whatever is in my power to make sure that Ghana remains peaceful before, during and after the election. The Ghanaian people deserve to be able to cast their ballot in peace and security,” he said.



According to Mr Akufo-Addo, it is critical for him to embark on regional tours to access information on what pertained at the regional level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, he said government was particularly keen on its development.



“My own understanding is that when we complete that project it would be a major transformation of the life of the people of the Upper East.” he stated.



He expressed that the livelihood of residents is his biggest concern and as such, he will ensure that the town benefits from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.