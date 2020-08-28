Politics

Akufo-Addo at his age stronger than us the younger men - Bawumia praises

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may appear old but he is a workaholic who is stronger than some of the young men in the country.

He revealed that one thing he has learned while working under President Akufo-Addo is the fact that when he needs something done, he is in a hurry to have it executed successfully.



According to him, Akufo-Addo is a workaholic who expects much to be done even at his old age however, the systems do not allow for an easy flow and that sometimes draws the government back in its delivery process.



The Vice President who was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said regardless of the bottlenecks that exist in the government, he and his team will do well to work against the tides to ensure that things are done to meet the President’s timelines.

He said “As Vice President, I have a boss who really wants things to be done in a hurry; he’s almost a workaholic...at his age he is stronger than us the younger men; he’s demanding and it’s something that we all have to work to...you cannot relax; you have to keep going at it...it can be a challenge but it also helps us all know what is going on."



"...the whole issue of wanting to deliver quickly but sometimes government doesn’t move as quickly as you do. I realized in government that if you want something in six months time you should say you want it in three months time.”

