Akufo-Addo begins Central region tour today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin a three-day tour of the Central Region today, Thursday, 26 November 2020.

The tour will end on Saturday, 28 November 2020.



The president recently ended his tour of the Greater Accra Region where he urged the electorate to give him a resounding endorsement in the 7 December polls.



Addressing supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Odorkor in the Ablekuma North Constituency on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, the president, who is seeking re-election, said: “I am looking for a massive endorsement for the people of Ghana for that blueprint, which is set out in our manifesto of 2020”.



“So, this year, I am pleading with you, I don’t want it in ‘boom’ but I want it in ‘boom! boom! boom!’,” President Akufo-Addo added.



At the same event, the President expressed disbelief over claims being made by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama, that he [Mahama] started the Free Senior High School policy.

On Tuesday, 24 November 2020, while on a tour of some constituencies in the Upper East stated that “we started the programme (Free SHS) and the NPP came and continued it.”



The President, however, described the statement as “something yesterday shocked me”.



According to President Akufo-Addo, when he promised, in the run-up to the 2008, 2012 and 2016 campaigns, “they (John Mahama and the NDC) said that I was deceiving Ghanaians, and that it was a vote-buying gimmick and that for it (Free SHS) to be possible, it would take about 20 years”.



He continued, “Not long ago, he said that if he had GHS2 billion, he wouldn’t use it to pay school fees, but rather he would use it on something profitable. Today, he says that he (Mahama) introduced Free S.H.S. Are we going to allow the former president to come back to power through lies and deception?” he asked, to which the crowd responded with a big “no.”



The President added that the “lies” from the NDC presidential candidate “are borne out of one thing, and that is his campaign is failing to catch up with the electorate. He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion, fabrications and now outright lies.”