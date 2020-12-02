Akufo-Addo ‘bribery’: NPP released ‘fake video’ to water down ‘authentic’ one – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of intentionally releasing a "doctored" video to convince Ghanaians to disregard the "authentic" video, which, according to the NDC, captured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a bribery scene.

Mr. Gyamfi said this at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 2 December 2020.



In the video, a woman called Hajia Fauzia, the second wife of Alhaji Abass, Director of Urban Roads was in the President’s office at his Nima residence to present a bribe of GH¢40,000 to him.



The sponsors also said they brought 1,000 t-shirts to support the President.



President Akufo-Addo is seen in the video taking the fat brown envelope.



It is, however, unclear how old the secret video is but the NDC insists the incident took place in 2017 while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said at a simultaneous press conference that it was a donation made to Nana Akufo-Addo in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Although the NPP said the money was meant to support the President’s campaign, the NDC said it was a bribe meant to keep Alhaji Abass in office as Director of Urban Roads since he was appointed by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Meanwhile, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has said the journalist who secretly videotaped Nana Akufo-Addo in an alleged bribery situation has fled to Benin.



Mr. Baako said it was all faked by his former protégé, who recorded the event.



“I just don’t know how I feel. This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, he is the guy behind the Salis newspaper, he is the guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo-Addo”, Kweku Baako told Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, 2 December 2020.



“That is the guy who was behind ‘Who Watches The Watchman 1’; that’s the same guy. Look, this is the same guy whose entry into Tiger Eye was influenced by me. That’s why I say I don’t know how I feel."

“In 2006, I was seated at the base – Coffee Shop – when this gentleman walked up to me and, in fact, opened up to me that he was an NDC activist; now he’s an NPP member."



“He’s a political prostitute and a mercenary of the highest order”, Mr Baako said, adding: “I regret because I led him to Anas Aremeyaw Anas and introduced him to Tiger Eye and in four, five months, Anas dismissed him”.



“This is 2006 and then he set up his own group”.



Mr. Baako said, “he’s the person behind Salis newspaper. He lied that I secretly recorded the President at the time Anas went to show him some excerpts of his documentary”.



“The guy we are dealing with has fled. As I speak to you, I know he has exited to Benin”, he revealed to host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

“He is a mercenary of the highest order”, Mr. Baako repeated, adding: “He does these things and he sells them”.



“This boy is the one who did the recording. Unfortunately for him, we have the original. Don’t ask me how we got the original. So, when he decided to do the fake one in order to blackmail and collect money – and he collected money from some people who didn’t know the tape was fake…”



According to Mr. Baako, Atsuluho doctored the tape to portray the meeting between Mr. Akufo-Addo and the wife of the Urban Roads Director Alhaji Abass, as a bribery scene.



“This Alhaji Abass, innocent man, public servant, he’s been in that industry for years. Yes, it is true Mahama appointed him in 2014 but before Mahama, the man was there, he was rising from the ranks."



“This morning, I’ve learnt that the man and his second wife have decided to get their lawyers to tell those who have gone public, I’m told something happened on Adom TV yesterday, I’m told they played the fake tape on Adom TV, I wonder why the station even allowed it but whatever it is, I’m told they are being written to, to retract and apologize or risk legal action."

“It is because it’s a fake tape."



“And you know what the boy did: he inserted a voice-over in the fake tape about Alhaji Abass’ job security to create the impression that that is the reason for which he went to see Nana Akufo-Addo."



“He calls candidate Akufo-Addo Your Excellency. Those are all insertions. They were never part of the original. The original is longer than the fake one. NDC communicators are rather suggesting that the fake one is genuine and the original is the fake. This gentleman made a mistake when he was recording so his face even got captured in the video”.