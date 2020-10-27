Akufo-Addo condemns Odododiodio clashes, calls for peace

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, condemned last weekend’s violent clashes between supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a mini-rally at Odododiodio, as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region., Mr Akufo-Addo said: “We want peace in Accra in the upcoming elections, we should allow everyone to go and vote in peace”.



“It is not about fighting. If you [politician] have to used violence to win, then you don’t have anything for the constituents.



“So, everyone who does that should be ignored and condemned. Elections are just a contest of ideas, and we don’t need violence to be able to do that.”



“So, please, I beg of you, we don’t in violence in our country. We want peace. The world is watching Ghana in our upcoming polls and we should show them that we respect ourselves and understand democracy well”, the President said.

Meanwhile, several individuals and institutions have condemned the incident saying the youth of Odododiodio must remain united.



According to them, the youth must not allow any politician to create enmity between them.



