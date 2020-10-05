Akufo-Addo consoles Rawlings, Agbotui family

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Former President Jerry John Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed “deep condolences” to former President Jerry John Rawlings and the Agbotui family, on the loss of Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President.

In a statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Director of Communications at the office of Mr Rawlings, President Akufo-Addo visited and offered words of consolation to the former president.



“When my mother died, I was Foreign Minister of Ghana, but I cried like a baby; so, I know exactly how you are feeling.” President Akufo-Addo said.

Mr Dan Abodakpi, the Stool Father of the Anlo State, who is also the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of Madam Agbotui’s funeral in response, said the family was grateful for the show of sincere solidarity by government.



He informed the President that the funeral of Madam Agbotui was scheduled for Saturday October 24, with a non-denominational service at the Forecourt of the State House, after which the body would be conveyed to Dzelukope for interment.