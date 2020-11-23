Akufo-Addo courts Aburi Girls’ support on campaign trail

Students of the Aburi Senior High School

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated emphatically the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the blueprint of development for the country.

He explained that foundations have been laid for the country’s development.



He was addressing a mammoth gathering at the Aburi Senior High School in the Akwapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.



The crowd was thick and students from schools in the enclave came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the President and his entourage.



The President was “at home” as both his great grandfather and father hail from the Akwapem Ridge.



He was empathic the NPP has what it takes to lay "the foundation for the prosperity of the country for the past four years.”

“The NPP has the blueprint for the development of the country,” he said.



He asked the gathering to make sure they turn out in their numbers at polling stations to vote massively for the NPP.



“I came to plead with you to vote for me judging from my hard work.”



He also commended students of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School for their impressive results in the West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and threw a jab at the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I am told WASSCE results from Aburi SHS this year from students under the Free SHS was very impressive. The NDC should feel ashamed now.”

Adontenhene and the Aburihene Otubour Gyan Kwesi pointed out that “Adze wor fie aa o y3” to literally mean Nana Akufo-Addo patrilineally hails from Okuapeman, so it was important he was retained to continue his good works.



Member of Parliament for Akwapem South Constituency, OB Amoah, said Okuapeman is a stronghold for the NPP and was confident the constituents would garner 80 percent for a convincing win in the December polls,



“Over the years we have voted massively for the NPP. Nana Addo has also delivered on his promises. We need 80 percent to win convincingly.”