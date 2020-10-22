Akufo-Addo deserves second term – Volta Chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of Afife and President of the Afife Traditional Council, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, has described the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a competent, compassionate, great and visionary leader who is deserving of the second term in office.

According to Torgbui Adrakpanya VI, “We have been keenly monitoring your development focus and agenda for the nation, and wish to state that you have done excellently well even beyond our imagination, considering the state of the economy you inherited. We are proud of you as a Chief of this Traditional Area and President of the Republic of Ghana.”



The Chief continued, “Your Excellency, we want to state without any reservation that you are a great and visionary leaded and by your sterling leadership you have changed the face of leadership in Ghana. We see in you a competent and compassionate president.”



The Paramount Chief of Afife made this known on Tuesday, 20th October 2020, when he held a durbar in honour of President Akufo-Addo, at Afife, as part of the latter’s working visit to the Volta Region.



He noted that, under the leadership of the President, Ghana is winning the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Just this morning, we heard that a survey conducted by an international media network in Asia ranks Ghana as the first country in Africa and the third in the world as far as combating the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact is concerned. We are proud of you Your Excellency,” the Chief added.

Thanking President Akufo-Addo for the ensuring that “Afife Traditional Area is receiving a fair share of the national cake under your presidency”, Torgbui Adrakpanya VI stated that farmers in the town are benefitting from the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, evidenced in the availability of subsidized fertilisers and other farm implements.



Also, he indicated that the two Senior High Schools in the traditional area, namely Afife Senior High Technical School and Wovenu Senior High School at Tadzevu, have seen some levels of facelift under your government.



“The 12-classroom started by the previous government in each of the Senior High Schools are at now at the stage of completion. Another 12-classroom block has been awarded ultra-modern water closet toilet facility,” the Afife Chief said.



He continued, “Again, the construction of 40-unit market stall with a 20-seater ultra-modern toilet each has been awarded in Afife and Tadzevu markets, and work is progressing steadily. Contract for another six-unit classroom at the Afife RC School has been awarded. Several projects including Agoredeke School Block, maternity ward at Afife Health Centre have either been completed or are ongoing.”



Torgbui Dunenyo Fiaga

It will be recalled that, on 20th November 2016, exactly four years ago, then-candidate Akufo-Addo was enstooled as a Chief of the Afife Traditional Area, under the stool name Torgbui Dzigbordi-Dunenyo Fiaga I.



“Let me reiterate that the conviction that necessitated that enstoolment is your demonstration of love to this country of ours in spite of many bizarre and controversial situations you endured for the sake of the development of Ghana,” Torgbui Adrakpanya VI said.



He noted that “When you had reason to dispute the results of the 2016 general elections, for instance, you did not resort to arms and mutiny as we are seeing in other countries. You rather took your case before the Supreme Court of Ghana. And, even though you respectfully disagreed with the judgment of the Court, you peacefully and humbly respected the Court’s decision.”



“It is, for this reason, we chose the title, Dzigbordi-Dunenyo Fiaga meaning “King of Patience, Peace and Development.”