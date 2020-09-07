Politics

Akufo-Addo 'embarrassed' by Agyapa deal, diverting attention with 'Akyem Sakawa' dig - Lawyer

Legal practitioner, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe strongly believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo finds the Agyapa Royalties deal embarrassing and has therefore devised means to divert attention from the issue with the infamous "Akyem Sakawa" comment.

To him, the deal is nothing short of naked thievery and seeks to devalue the country’s mineral royalties by its $1 billion valuation to finance large infrastructural projects.



“The issue is that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is embarrassed by this Agyapa deal and so he is finding a way to divert attention from the critical scrutiny the Agyapa deal has brought..."



“This Agyapa deal which has been approved, our mineral royalties, experts have stated that if you put things together and strike the balance, the value of the mineral royalties shouldn't be less than 3 billion dollars..."



“As we speak, the deal which Parliament has approved, basically they valued the deal at 1 billion dollars. And so something which is worth 3 billion dollars if you give it to someone for 1 billion dollars then it is thievery”, he slammed in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show.



He was of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not have handled Agyapa Royalties deal in its present manner if Ghana were to be his personal company.

The private Legal Practitioner further stated categorically that the Flagbearer of the main opposition NDC will not apologise for re-echoing the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” comment published by Hon. Isaac Adongo since he is not the originator.



While pointing out that the reference was not to all Akyems in the statement, he also added it is not the style of his boss to make comments based on hasty generalizations.



“Mahama did not blame the wrong deal on Akyem people in entirety, but those of Akyem descent behind the Agyapa deal. The deal involves Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister who wrote to the President for executive approval and the response to Minister Ken’s letter was from Nana Asante Bediatuo....and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as one of the lawyers involve as transaction advisors..."



“John Mahama has worked with and is working with a lot of Akyem people; he knows they are hard working; very diligent people and so he cannot make comments based on hasty generalizations; never. That has never been the style of John Mahama”, he indicated.

