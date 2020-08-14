Politics

Akufo-Addo exhibiting symptoms of selective amnesia - Afriyie Ankrah

The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is displaying symptoms of selective amnesia with regards to dealing with issues in the country.

According to Mr Ankrah, the president's decision to purposely ignore acts of violence instigated by his political party, the NPP, such as the gunshots fired by Hawa Koomson at a polling station is outrageous.



"President Akufo-Addo looked Ghanaians in the face and told them that he's not aware of the incidents of violence in some registration centres. Neither has he heard nor seen any of the state-sponsored intimidation, violence and harassment aimed at suppressing votes in especially NDC strongholds.



"He has also not heard about the gunshot fired by his ‘Rambo’ Minister of Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson, at the polling station. Obviously, he is also not aware of calls for Hawa Koomson's resignation or dismissal," he lamented during an NDC press conference yesterday, August 12, 2020.



Mr Ankrah continued that the president was, however, able to address the recent riot in Senior High Schools during their WASSCE examination, a clear indication that he knows everything going on in the country, but chooses what to address.



"Interestingly, he was quick to hear about the riot in Senior High Schools and immediately issued a directive to that effect. This is a clear symptom of selective amnesia.



"We reject President Akufo-Addo's claims that he was unaware of the incidence of violence and the voter suppression around the country. If he claims he doesn't know what is going on, doesn't he watch television or listen to the radio or read newspapers? Doesn't he tweet and make posts on Facebook every blessed day? If he doesn't do any of all these, what happened to the routine security briefs that he gets as the Commander-in-Chief?" he quizzed.

Mr Ankrah concluded that the president and his party, the NPP, have not been honest with Ghanaians from the very beginning he was sworn into power, citing the 'deceitful' plagiarism of his inaugural speech.



"It is only a president who is dishonest and not God-fearing who will be telling Ghanaians, including the clergy, in the face of overwhelming evidence that he doesn't know what is going on in this country.



"This dishonesty that has permeated his government right from his inaugural speech which he plagiarized, bringing collateral international embarrassment to the country," he stated.



